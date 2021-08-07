'Rocky Horror' stage play set at Joplin's Studio 124

Aug. 7—Becki Arnall is a "mega fan" of Frank N. Furter, Riff Raff and Magenta — but it took some time for that to happen.

"'Rocky Horror' is a crowd favorite, but not necessarily mine," she said. "However, having now been involved with a variety of productions, it has become one that is often associated with me and has become something I look forward to every time I do it. When it is not on the docket for me to be working on at some point in the future, I miss it."

"The Rocky Horror Show," the 1973 musical that, along with the 1975 movie, became a social phenomenon, opened Thursday at Studio 124 in downtown Joplin. There is a 7:30 p.m. showing Saturday and three more 7:30 p.m. showings this coming Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the theater, located at 124 S. Main St.

"The remarkable thing about 'Rocky Horror' is that no matter how many times it is done, it is always a little bit different," said Arnall, the production's director. "Each Frank, for example, brings his own style to the character. With the uniqueness of our downtown venue, it is once again entirely different than any of my past experiences."

Most area "Rocky Horror" fans are familiar with the performances held at the Route 66 Movie Theater in downtown Webb City and Bookhouse Cinema in Joplin. In those shows, live performers shadow-cast the movie's antics while the film was played on the screen behind them.

The Studio 124 production, however, will be different.

"This show is the live stage production in which the movie is based," Arnall said. "Unlike shadow-cast performing, all actors and vocalists have been in rehearsal for eight weeks."

Created by Richard O'Brien, the stage musical opened in London on June 19, 1973, inside a 60-seat venue; it was followed by 2,959 more showings as well as a successful leap across the pond to the United States. The movie based on the musical, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," debuted two years later; today, it remains the longest-running release in film history, having never been pulled by 20th Century Fox executives.

The cast here includes Ari Richins, Luke Bobbett, Michaela West, Nick James, Jarrett Little, Sophie Stoebel, Allison Dodge, Elijah Brown, Corbin Chaffin, Thea Romo, Brayden Provins, Katelyn Pursley, Dana Mobley, Rachel Mobley, Damaris Horn, Emma Lietz, Rhonda Palmer, Marlena Shofler, Logan Carnes, Nick Harms and Zach Bradley. Assisting Arnall behind the scenes will be assistant director Kaitlin Morrill, vocal director Kendra Switzer, choreographer Era Stone and technical director Kaden Propps.

General admission tickets are $20 and include a prop bag for interactive participation. Guests are also encouraged to dress in costume.

"The Rocky Horror Show" is the latest production held at Studio 124 by members of the Dream Theatre Troupe.

"On the long list of projects Dream Theatre has undertaken in the past, the move to a downtown venue has increased the ability to produce shows and events back to back," Arnall said. "This year we were able to produce 13 projects to live audiences. These included Tony- and Pulitzer-winning pieces, locally written plays, music reviews and fundraising shows for local nonprofit organizations."

The downtown venue, she sad, "has been a learning experience well worth the investment."