Rocky Flintoff earns first England U19s call-up

Rocky Flintoff made his debut for Lancashire's 2nd XI against Yorkshire earlier this year just after his 16th birthday - Rocky Flintoff

Rocky Flintoff, the 16-year-old son of cricketing legend Andrew, has been called up by England Under-19s for the first time.

Rocky made a century in just his third appearance for the Lancashire second team earlier in April, the month of his 16th birthday, and has been rewarded with a place in the U19 squad to face their Sri Lankan counterparts in three ODIs between June 28 and 3 July.

Rocky’s early appearances for Lancashire’s second team have caught the eye for the eerie similarities between his strokeplay and his father’s. He also bowls pace, but has not been lately because of injury. Rocky has an 18-year-old brother, Corey, who has also played for Lancashire’s second team.

Their father, Andrew (nicknamed Freddie), is currently in the Caribbean as part of England’s coaching staff for the T20 World Cup. The 46-year-old played 79 Tests and 148 white-ball internationals as an all-rounder and was England’s talisman in the legendary 2005 Ashes victory over Australia. He also captained England.

Flintoff senior largely stepped away from cricket in retirement, forging a highly successful career in television. However, he was involved in a crash while filming Top Gear in December 2022, which left him with serious injuries, including to his face. In his recovery, he has returned to the sanctuary of cricket, coaching England’s U19s, Lions and senior team. Later this summer, he will take up his first head coaching job with Northern Superchargers in the Hundred.

Rocky is not the only player with a family link to the game. The squad will be captained by Luc Benkenstein, who has recently broken into Essex’s first team and is the son of the former Durham and South Africa batsman and current Lancashire head coach Dale.

Also included is Farhan Ahmed, the 16-year-old who recently signed his first contract with Nottinghamshire and is the younger brother of England international Rehan, and Thomas Rew, the brother of Somerset wicketkeeper James Rew. Haydon Mustard is the son of former Durham and England wicketkeeper Phil.

Head coach Michael Yardy said: “We have selected an exciting squad for the series, with a blend of some players who are currently playing in the Vitality Blast and some younger players for whom it will be their first time in an Under-19s squad.

“As always, it’s a great opportunity for the players to perform in an England Under-19 shirt and to experience international cricket.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.