Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath head to softball playoffs

Apr. 24—Rockwall's Lady Jackets headed back to the University Interscholastic League softball playoffs, while Rockwall-Heath also earned a berth.

Rockwall, which went three rounds in the Class 6A playoffs last year, secured District 10-6A's top seed after winning their fourth straight district championship. They went a perfect 12-0 for the third straight season in district play.

The 22-7-1 Lady Jackets drew 15-15-3 Sachse for a bi-district playoff opponent after the Lady Mustangs finished fourth in the District 9-6A standings with an 11-5 record. Their bi-district playoff series is to start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Sachse. Game two is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Rockwall.

Sachse trailed 16-0 Wylie, 12-4 Rowlett and 11-5 Garland in the district standings.

Heath, which tied with Royse City for second place in District 10-6A with an 8-4 record, headed into the playoffs as the district's third seed. The 14-12-1 Lady Hawks drew 16-15-1 Rowlett as a bi-district playoff opponent. Heath is to play Rowlett in one game for the bi-district championship, starting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Rowlett.

After falling 6-2 to rival Rockwall, the Lady Hawks closed out district play with victories of 18-0 over Mesquite, 10-1 over Tyler Legacy, 17-5 over Mesquite Horn, 14-8 over Royse City and 5-1 over North Forney.

Makenna Burleson fired a three-hitter in the win over North Forney, striking out six.

Carol Gomez led Heath at the plate with two runs batted in. Delaney Lopes and Taylor Scott pounded two hits for Heath.

Rockwall won its last district game 8-1 over Tyler Legacy. Rockwall pitcher Ainsley Pemberton fired a two-hitter and sruck out 14.

Ava Wallace and Chloe Phe both slugged three hits for Rockwall and Phe drove in three runs. Rylie Swindall and Laci Larsen both managed two hits.

Rockwall-Heath and Rockwall will be heading into the baseball playoffs next week after closing out district play this week.

Heath was 11-0 in district play heading into its 10-6A finale against North Forney. The Hawks beat North Forney 2-1 on Tuesday.

Rockwall was 6-5 in district play with a game left against Tyler Legacy.

University Interscholastic League

State softball bi-district playoffs

Class 6A — Rockwall vs. Sachse, Game 1, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sachse; Game 2, 7 p.m. Thursday, Rockwall; Game 3, (if necessary), 7 p.m. Friday, Rockwall.

Class 6A — Rockwall-Heath vs. Rowlett, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Rowlett.