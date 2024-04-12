Rockwall Lady Jackets run away with District 10-6A track and field team title

Apr. 12—Rockwall's Lady Jackets won seven events on the way to the girls team title at the District 10-6A track and field meet at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium in Rockwall.

Rockwall dominated the middle distance and distance races. Charley Hamilton won the girls 800 (2 minutes, 16.31 seconds) and 1600 (5:15.55).

Teammate Saylor Stevenson won the 3200 (1:39.58) and teammate Emma Santoro took the 400 (56.61).

Kaela Perez of Rockwall won both the 100 hurdles (15.26) and 300 hurdles (46.30).

Rockwall also claimed the 4x400-meter relay as the Lady Jackets stacked up 168 points. North Forney was second with 86 and Rockwall-Heath took third with 85.

Heath went one-two-three in the 1600 on the way to a second-place finish in the boys team standings. Mesquite Horn outpointed Heath 126-119 to finish first. Rockwall was fourth with 79 points.

Evan Herrera of Heath was first in the 1600 (4:25.52), followed by Nicholas Holland (4:27.53) and Evan Martin (4:28.18). Herrera also won the 3200 at 9:54.51.

Defending state champion Dyson Wicker of Heath cleared 17 feet to win the pole vault.

Collin McCrillis of Rockwall won the 110 (13.99) and 300 hurdles (38.98), was fourth in the pole vault (13-0) and sixth in the high jump (6-2).

Brendon Ross of Rockwall won the 100 (10.55) and teammate Michael Wells won the shot put (48-5).

The top four finishers advanced to the area meet. Then athletes will advance to the region meet and finally to the state track and field championships in Austin.

District 10-6A

Track and Field Meet

April 2, 5

Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium, Rockwall

VARSITY GIRLS

Team standings — 1. Rockwall 168, 2. North Forney 86, 3. Rockwall-Heath 85, 4. Tyler Legacy 81,, 5. Mesquite Horn 76, 6. Royse City 66, 7. Mesquite.

3200-meter run — 1. Saylor Stevenson, Rockwall, 11:39.58; 2. Callie Godinez, Royse City, 11:51.33; 4. Aida Kane-Diallo, Heath, 12:10.90; 6. Sophia Adcock, Rockwall, 12:21.79.

4x100-meter relay — 3. Rockwall, 48.67; 5. Royse City, 49.16.

800-meter run — 1. Charley Hamilton, Rockwall, 2:16.31; 2. Emma Santoro, Rockwall, 2:19.60; 3. Aida Kane-Diallo, Heath, 2:24.44; 4. Adeline Nenzou, Royse City, 2:25.04.

100-meter hurdles — 1. Kaela Perez, Rockwall, 15.26; 2. Carrie Flowers, Heath, 15.42; 3. Jacelyn Neighbors, Royse City, 15.73; 4. Nora Wallace, Rockwall, 16.27; 5. Brooklyn Nalley, Heath, 16.36.

100-meter dash — 3. Tylar Parker, Rockwall, 11.96; 4. Camaella Achuo, Royse City, 12.27.

4x200-meter relay — 4. Rockwall, 1:45.51; 6. Heath, 1:47.90.

400-meter dash — 1. Emma Santoro, Rockwall, 56.61; 3. Alivia Wanton, Royse City, 1:01.62; 5. Tessa DelGrosso, Heath, 1:03.26.

300-meter hurdles — 1. Kaela Perez, Rockwall, 46.30; 2. Carrie Flowers, Heath, 46.65; 3. Zoe Gresham, Rockwall, 47.89; 6. Ellis Weaver, Rockwall, 48.83.

200-meter dash — 2. Camaella Achuo, Royse City, 25.97; 5. Aniyha Palmer, Heath, 26.93.

1600-meter run — 1. Charley Hamilton, Rockwall, 5:15.55; 2. Saylor Stevenson, Rockwall, 5:19.06; 4. Callie Godinez, Royse City, 5:26.86; 5. Sophia Adcock, 5:35.32.

4x400-meter relay — 1. Rockwall, 3:58.65; 3. Heath, 4:05.80.

Discus — 2. Emerson Winkler, Heath, 100-4; 4. Aaliyah Schaefer, Rockwall, 96-3.

High jump — 1. Tessa DelGrosso, Heath, 5-7; 4. Saniya Bosby, Rockwall, 5-0.

Long jump — 3. Imaya McGee, Heath, 17-5 1/4; 4. Jaelynn Hardman, Royse City, 17-5; 6. Saniya Bosby, Rockwall, 17-2.

Pole vault — 1. Jacelyn Neighbors, Royse City, 12-0; 2. Brooklyn Nalley, Heath, 11-6; 3. Tierany Neighbors, Royse City, 11-6; 4. Katie Neal, Heath, 9-6; 5. Kaela Perez, Rockwall, 9-6; 6. Londyn Nikkari, Rockwall, 9-0.

Shot put — 2. Katelyn Lindsay, Rockwall, 35-3; 3. Aaliyah Schaefer, Rockwall, 34-1; 5. Jacelyn Neighbors, Royse City, 33-4.

Triple jump — 3. Ariyah Jones, Rockwall, 36-4 1/2; 5. Sadi Sims, Heath, 35-8 3/4; 6. Madyson Organ, Heath, 34-11 3/4.

VARSITY BOYS

Team standings — 1. Mesquite Horn 126, 2. Rockwall-Heath 119, 3. North Forney 101, 4. Rockwall 79, 5. Tyler Legacy 73. 6. Mesquite 66, 7. Royse City 56.

3200-meter run — 1. Evan Herrera, Heath, 9:54.51; 4. Cristian Barron, Rockwall, 10:01.82; 6. Stone Scheurer, Heath, 10:18.81.

4x100-meter relay — 4. Rockwall, 42.39.

800-meter run — 1. Evan Martin, Heath, 1:57.16; 2. Nicholas Holland, Heath, 1:58.28; 5. Nash Jones, Royse City, 2:02.55; 6. Karter Lance, Royse City, 2:03.28.

110-meter hurdles — 1. Collin McCrillis, Rockwall, 13.99; 6. Markeith Fleming, Royse City, 15.37.

100-meter dash — 1. Brendon Ross, Rockwall, 10.55; 5. Jackson Moran, Heath, 10.84.

4x200-meter relay — 4. Royse City, 1:28.41; 5. Heath, 1:28.70.

400-meter dash — 3. Antonio Jones, Heath, 50.11; 5. C.J. Jones, Heath, 50.64.

300-meter hurdles — 1. Collin McCrillis, Rockwall, 38.98; 3. Markeith Fleming, Royse City, 40.39.

200-meter dash — 4. Cordarion Powell, Royse City, 22.45; 5. Kenyi Abrama, Royse City, 22.60; 6. Aprince Hobbs, Heath, 22.70.

1600-meter run — 1. Evan Herrera, Heath, 4:25.52; 2. Nicholas Holland, Heath, 4:27.53; 3. Evan Martin, Heath, 4:28.18; 6. Cristian Barron, Rockwall, 4:43.56.

4x400-meter relay — 3. Heath, 3:21.62; 5. Royse City, 3:27.46.

Discus — 1. Leander Parrish, Rockwall, 163-0; 6. Ranger Weatherford, Rockwall, 136-11.

High jump — 1. Jammel Ward, Royse City, 6-5; 6. Collin McCrillis, Rockwall, 6-2.

Long jump — 1. Jammel Ward, Royse City, 23-7 1/2; 3. C.J. Jones, Heath, 22-4; 5. Kenyi Abrama, Royse City, 21-9.

Pole vault — 1. Dyson Wicker, Heath, 17-0; 2. Garrett Savage, Rockwall, 16-0; 3. Grayson Bybee, Heath, 13-6; 4. Collin McCrillis, Rockwall, 13-0; 5. Jackson Cilio, Rockwall, 13-0; 6. Reece Baughman, Heath, 13-0.

Shot put — 1. Michael Wells, Rockwall, 48-5; 5. Reuben Logan, Royse City, 45-11; 6. Juan Sanchez, Royse City, 43-10.

Triple jump — 5. Damarion Colbert, Royse City, 43-5 1/4; 6. Dylan Bookout, Royse City, 43-5.