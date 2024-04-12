Rockwall Lady Jackets advance again to state soccer tournament

Apr. 12—Rockwall's Lady Jackets are headed back to the Class 6A state soccer tournament for the second time in three years.

The 21-3-2 Lady Jackets, who've relied heavily on their defense during the playoffs, are to face 16-4-2 Austin Westlake in the state semifinals at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.

The other Class 6A state semifinal pits 24-2-2 Prosper against 19-3-5 Katy Seven Lakes at noon, also at Birkelbach.

The state championship game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at Birkelbach.

Rockwall advanced to state for the first time in 2022. The Lady Jackets upset previously undefeated Fort Bend Ridge Point 4-2 in overtime in the 2022 semifinals.

Rockwall then lost 4-0 in the 2022 state championship to Southlake Carroll. Southlake freshmen Kennedy Fuller and Zoe Matthew both scored two goals for the victorious Lady Dragons.

Rockwall's only given up two goals in regulation play during the 2024 playoffs. The Lady Jackets blanked Naaman Forest of Garland 7-0 at the bi-district round and Mansfield 1-0 at area. Then they beat Sachse 2-1 in the region quarterfinals and Tomball 2-1 in overtime in the region semifinals.

Rockwall battled Wylie East to a scoreless deadlock in regulation play in the Region II-6A finals. The Lady Jackets then outscored Wylie East 4-2 in an overtime shootout.

Rockwall goalkeeper Faith Graves made a key stop in the overtime and Ayla Garcia put the game away when she converted on her shot.

Wylie East beat Rockwall 1-0 in overtime in the region quarterfinals in 2023.

Rockwall's head coach Kristov Martinez was a record-setting place-kicker at Texas A&M University-Commerce. Martinez made 75 field goals in his four year college career, plus 224 extra points. He made his last 103 extra points in a row. He finished as the leading kick scorer in NCAA Division II history with 449 points and kicked in the Lions' 2017 national championship victory.

He also kicked professionally for the Frisco Fighters' indoor football team.

Austin Westlake will be making its fourth appearance at state though the Lady Chaps have never won a state title. They previously went to state in 1996, 2007 and 2022.

Making it to state this year was a bit of a surprise for Westlake, which finished third in District 26-6A with a 10-4-2 record. The Lady Chaps finished behind Anderson and Lake Travis in the district standings.

Westlake has only given up three goals in the state playoffs. The Lady Chaps have beaten Round Rock Westwood 2-1, San Antonio Johnson 3-1, Lake Travis 2-1, Harlingen 3-0 and San Antonio Taft 2-0.