Rockville in attack mode, beats Coventry

Apr. 24—ROCKVILLE — Rockville High baseball coach Greg Caron told his hitters to be aggressive early in the count against Coventry's pitching staff on Friday.

Senior Sam Wheeler took the message to heart, finishing 4-for-4 with a double, an inside-the-park home run and five RBIs to lead the Rams to a 13-3 NCCC victory in five innings at Rockville High.

"Earlier in the season, we were taking way too many pitches and not being aggressive enough," Caron said. "That was our approach today. Go up there and be aggressive, attack the ball. We were up there swinging at the first pitch trying to make something happen."

Matt Walsh added two hits and an RBI for the Rams (4-2). Deshaun Perry earned the win on the mound, allowing three runs on four hits in 4 Ï innings. The junior struck out six and walked two.

"Deshaun threw well," Caron said. "We debated who we were going to throw today. We needed somebody who could go out there and pitch to contact. He was the right choice and it worked out well."

AJ Rooks took the loss, allowing seven runs on two hits in 1 Î innings. The junior struck out two and walked four. Gavin Covell produced a RBI double in the top of the fourth for the Patriots (4-2), who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

"We're inexperienced and we don't do things the right way all the time," Coventry coach Ryan Giberson said. "When you play a team that's more experienced, physically bigger, you're going to get exposed. We came out flat. We didn't have good two-strike at-bats, and when you don't play good defense and don't throw strikes, you don't look very good. We need to be better than this performance, certainly defensively. Rockville is solid, but we had all those walks and all those miscues."

Rockville jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning on two bases-loaded walks, a RBI single from Steve Kozak, a Rooks throwing error, and a Wheeler two-run single.

Coventry scored two runs in the top of the fourth on a RBI single from Covell and a Perry throwing error to cut the Rams lead to 7-2.

But Rockville answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Wheeler hit a RBI triple to left to extend the Rams' lead to 8-2. The next batter, Zach Clapp, doubled to score Wheeler. Joe Stawski then singled to drive Clapp home and give the Rams a 10-2 lead.

Covell drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the fifth to make it 10-3, but Rockville answered with three in the bottom of the frame.

Wheeler came up with a runner on first and one out and lined the ball just inside the third base foul line. The ball appeared to enter a section of the woods just left of the field, but the umpire allowed play to continue and Wheeler legged out a home run.

Three batters later, Jack Steed blasted a triple to deep left to extend the Rams lead to 13-3 and invoke the 10-run mercy rule.

Rockville visits Suffield today. Coventry hosts the Wildcats on Monday.

"The first strike we saw, we were going after," Wheeler said. "We were attacking it. In past games, we were watching strikes. This is big for my confidence. It makes me want to attack pitches even more."

