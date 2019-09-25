How The Rock's shoutout gave George Kittle clout with 49ers teammates

In addition to getting recognized by arguably the biggest box-office star alive, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Twitter shoutout might have given 49ers tight end George Kittle something cooler.

Clout with his now-jealous teammates.

"Most guys give me a hard time for being a big wrestling fan," Kittle told WWE.com at Tuesday night's "SmackDown Live" event at Chase Center in San Francisco. "But after that, I had a lot of guys like, 'Wow, I'm actually really jealous. Like, I wish he would have said something to me.' And I was like, 'Ha!'"

After Kittle's spot-on impersonation of Johnson's WWE catchphrase went viral following the 49ers' Week 3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, "The People's Champ" deemed Kittle "The People's Tight End." Kittle rocked a "Rock" shirt when he sat ringside with some 49ers teammates, but receiving a shoutout from one of his favorite wrestlers doesn't quite feel real.

"I'm not sure if I'm still dreaming yet," Kittle said. "That was pretty cool. I've been a huge 'Rock' fan for most of my life, and the fact that I get a response -- I feel like a little kid again. It's pretty cool."

With the 49ers also 3-0 entering their bye week, it's a good time to be "The People's Tight End."

