Rocklin eliminates Franklin, will face St. Mary’s for Division I section championship

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) – A walk-off balk. How often does that happen?

It happened on Wednesday, and it led to Rocklin defeating Franklin in extra innings to force one more game between these two teams in the best-of-three section semifinals.

The Thunder won that game as well, beating the Wildcats on Thursday, 7-1. Rocklin, the No. 3 seed in the Division I playoffs, will now face No. 1 St. Mary’s (Stockton) in the section championship game next Thursday.

“The goal was just get us through the game,” said Joey Lorenzini, Rocklin’s pitcher who allowed just one hit over 5.2 innings pitched. “I know I had to go a lot of innings, and I was able to do that.

“We have been able to take a punch all year.”

