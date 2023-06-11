Rockledge linebacker DJ McCormick fulfills long-term goal, commits to UCF football

Spruce Creek spring football Port Orange, Friday, May 26, 2023.

After visiting UCF each of the first two weekends of June, Rockledge rising senior linebacker DJ McCormick decided Sunday afternoon he wants to call the school home.

McCormick announced his commitment to the Knights immediately upon completing his official visit and meeting with head coach Gus Malzahn. The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder told The News-Journal he is canceling planned trips this week to Kansas (June 15) and Pittsburgh (June 20).

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More: Stacy Gage, 4-star running back at St. Thomas Aquinas, verbally commits to UCF

More: UCF impresses recruiting targets ahead of first season in Big 12 Conference

"What really stood out to me is how everyone is a family here. That's what I love about (UCF)," McCormick said. "It's not really about me; they made sure my family was treated with respect and that everyone was good.

"I love it, I ain't gonna lie. I get to put on for my city, and my family won't have to go too far to come out and watch."

UCF gained its second commit in less than 24 hours. Stacy Gage, a consensus four-star running back from Fort Lauderdale powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, chose the Knights on Saturday afternoon from a final-five list that included Colorado, Florida, Oklahoma and Penn State.

Advertisement

In total, the Knights have six in-state commits for the 2024 recruiting cycle: McCormick, Gage, Wekiva defensive lineman Sincere Edwards, Lincoln linebacker Sam Robinson, Bartram Trail quarterback Riley Trujillo and Armwood wide receiver Kason Stokes.

McCormick quickly emerged in the spring as a target of both first-year linebackers coach Ernie Sims and defensive coordinator Addison Williams. Sims attended Rockledge's spring jamboree with Oakleaf and Spruce Creek in Port Orange on May 26.

Derrick McCormick of Rockledge brings down Merritt Island WR Dylan Burk during their game Friday, October 21, 2022.Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

"I got to see him over the spring. I like how he was on his players, holding them accountable," McCormick said. "He's a good guy, and that is what I want to be around for the next three to four years."

Advertisement

According to 247Sports' composite ratings, McCormick is the No. 72 linebacker in the nation and the No. 110 overall recruit hailing from the state of Florida. He was credited with 119 total tackles, four forced fumbles, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and two sacks for Region 3-3S semifinalist Rockledge in his junior year.

McCormick said Sims envisions him being able to play either the middle or weakside linebacker positions in the Knights' base 4-2-5 scheme due to his athleticism and ability to make plays in space.

"I made it a goal of mine to play here," McCormick said. "It will make me work harder, knowing I have a home now.

"It means the world to me, just being able to put on my family and my mom. It's a dream for me to play for Coach Gus, Ernie Sims and Coach Addison. I wanted to see their plan for me, and how I can make an impact for them. And my family loved everything about it."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF Knights football: Rockledge linebacker DJ McCormick commits