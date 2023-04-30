Rockledge grad Antoine Green taken by Detroit Lions in NFL Draft

Support local journalism by unlocking unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com. Click here to explore subscription options.

A little bit more of the Barbecue Bowl is making its way to the Motor City with the drafting of Rockledge High product Antoine Green by the Detroit Lions in the seventh round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Green was the last pick of the Detroit franchise, 219th overall. He joins rival Cocoa graduate Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, a safety signed by the Lions as a free agent from the NFL champion Eagles.

Green picked North Carolina out of Rockledge, signing in February of 2018 after a productive football, track and field and basketball career with the Raiders. He is seen as a deep threat as he begins trying to make an NFL roster.

In five years with the Tar Heels, Green caught 90 passes for 1,710 yards and 15 touchdowns. Most of that came over the last two seasons: 31 receptions for 612 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2021 and then 43 catches for 798 yards and 3 touchdowns last fall.

Antoine Green of Rockledge hands the ball to the referee after his touchdown in Friday's game.

