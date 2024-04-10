Tyrone Giscombe will assume interim head coaching duties for Rockledge High football, and the permanent job will be filled following spring practices in the wake of the resignation of Wayne Younger.

Principal Burt Clark said he consulted Younger and the staff of assistants in the process of making the decision.

"The condensed timeline was way too tight to do the kind of search that is warranted before spring practices," Clark said. "On the completion of spring, we'll open up a full search. To do the program, the boys and the school justice, I thought this would be the best course of action."

Giscombe is a longtime fixture in Brevard County high school sports. He has coached football along with track and field at Cocoa, Rockledge and Viera, where he helped the Hawks win their only boys Cape Coast Conference track and field title ever, beat Cocoa in football and coached two 1,100-yard receivers. In addition to coaching Viera receivers in 2018 and '19, he has specialized in defense most of his coaching career.

"We will keep the existing staff intact and then name a head coach after the spring," Clark said. "I talked to the staff and also to coach Younger, and they liked the idea."

Younger confirmed his resignation Monday after nine years as Raiders head coach. His teams produced a 63-34 record.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Rockledge football staff intact through spring, followed by full search