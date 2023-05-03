Rockledge football greats gathering at McLarty Stadium on anniversary weekend

Support local journalism by unlocking unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com. Click here to explore subscription options.

The Rockledge High Class of 2003 will gather for its 20th reunion this weekend, with a number of events scheduled to bring one-time classmates together.

At McLarty Stadium, there will be 2003 graduates and many more former Raiders, many of them in school colors again. The Raiders Alumni Flag Football Tournament and Fundraiser will bring together former players and give fans a chance to rekindle some of the best memories in program history, including players from 2001 and 2002 state championships.

"Everyone from the '90s and up," said Brian Goins, one of two seniors from the 2002 team to go on to join the UCF program and a driving force behind the fundraiser. "Last year was the first fundraiser we did, and we rasied over $50,000. We're right at $50,000 this year."

Most of the money comes from business sponsorships, but fans who remember the state championship teams and many other star players through the years can watch a flag football game between their favorites from a couple of decades ago to some more recent.

"The most exciting thing to me is seeing the community come together," Goins said. "And a lot of these guys haven't stepped on the field since the last time they played there as a high school player."

Coaches Chuck Wood, Larry Laskowski and Pat Lusk will be involved, as will area city councilmen Michael Cadore and Alex Goins. Along with all the fixins for a fall Friday night.

"We treat it like a complete game," Goins said. "We'll have the inflatable Raider, introduce all the players and have cheerleaders and the national anthem."

An opening ceremony begins the evening at 4 p.m. Goins said last year's game drew a large crowd, and no wonder considering what high school football means to Rockledge, particularly the two state championship teams.

"I think a lot of us grew up together and came through little league," Goins said of the back-to-backers. "We didn't have a lot of 'name' players."

Money raised will go toward a variety of football program needs — "I'm learning running a football team costs a lot," Goins said — from a team trip to play in Texas in the fall to outfitting pregame meals.

"We want to make the players as comfortable as possible," he said.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $2 for children. Memories of two of the better high school football seasons Brevard County has seen are free.

