Rockies 'want to engage' Mets in trade talks for Nolan Arenado: report

Nolan Arenado follows through on a double

With the Colorado Rockies open to trading superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado, the Mets are reportedly high on their list of teams too engage in discussions.



"The team that I am watching very carefully -- that I was told even this week is the team the Rockies want to engage with -- is the New York Mets," Jon Morosi reported Wednesday morning on MLB Network.

Per Morosi, the Rockies -- looking to potentially free up money to sign pending free agent Trevor Story -- do not want to trade Arenado to the Los Angeles Dodgers and would prefer to deal him to a team outside the NL West.

As far as what a trade package from the Mets for Arenado could possibly look like, Morosi suggested that Robinson Cano could be part of a deal in order to help offset the massive amount of money still owed to Arenado. Beyond that, Morosi speculated that perhaps Brandon Nimmo and a prospect could round out a deal.



Arenado, 29, has six years and a whopping $199 million remaining on the eight-year deal he signed before the 2019 season.

While Arenado has the ability to opt out after the 2021 season, it's fair to wonder if it would be advantageous for him to do so given the current financial state across baseball and the slate of high end position players -- including Carlos Correa, Javier Baez, and Francisco Lindor -- expected to become free agents after this season.

The Mets will have an opening at third base if they decide to play Jeff McNeil at second base this season.

But whether or not they would be open to trading for Arenado and his massive contract remains to be seen.