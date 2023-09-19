Rockies vs. Padres Highlights

Watson shoved umpire Barry Anderson during a sideline altercation with Steelers players.
Young faced a stiff test against a stout Saints defense for his Panthers home debut.
The injuries just won't stop. Andy Behrens is here to help fill the holes on fantasy rosters with his priority adds for Week 3.
“I still have a lot of cleaning up to do with those I love the most, but I’m doing it slowly and as best I can.”
Saquon Barkley was helped off the field on the Giants' final drive in their win against the Cardinals on Sunday.
Jaylen Waddle took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Pats rookie linebacker Marte Mapu.
Travis Hunter sustained a late hit on the sideline during the second quarter of Colorado's win over Colorado State.
Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner have all seen significant action at quarterback for Alabama this season. Milroe has "played the best," per Nick Saban.
Tyreek Hill didn't provide details, but said Patriots fans are "real nasty."
Kyle Shanahan didn't want to settle for a field goal before the first half expired.
The Chiefs defense held Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars out of the end zone.
The Chiefs didn't have their best stuff on offense Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It didn't matter.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde recap all of the action that took place this weekend in college football.
The Longhorns pulled away from Wyoming in the fourth quarter, while Florida State beat Boston College by two on the road.
Beckham didn't return to the Ravens' lineup after halftime.
Will the Chiefs hold off the Jaguars in this AFC playoff rematch? Follow along with Yahoo Sports.
It hasn't been an easy season for the Dodgers, but they still rule the NL West.
Follow along as we track all the Week 3 action on Saturday.
No. 14 LSU got back on track on Saturday, and did so emphatically.