Rockies vs. Giants Highlights

Ruiz, who literally ate, drank and partied his way out of the championship, is a fat man no more.
He wasn't called for a foul at the end of Wednesday night's game, but other angles of the block left plenty of Pelicans fans furious with the no-call.
The 33-year-old was last seen in action on his home soil at the Serbia Open last week, where he reached the semi-finals before losing to Russia's Aslan Karatsev. "Sorry that I won't be able to travel to Madrid this year and meet all my fans," Djokovic said in a message shared by the Madrid Open organisers on Twitter https://twitter.com/MutuaMadridOpen/status/1387351713074532355.
Devin Booker was in middle school and starting center Deandre Ayton was 11 years old when the Phoenix Suns were last in the playoffs. Paul scored 28 points, Booker added 21 and the Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-101 to secure a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2010. “We are not satisfied, we’re not settling,” second-year Suns coach Monty Williams said.
Conor McGregor's choice not to donate to The Good Fight Foundation isn't something Dustin Poirier is taking personal.
Upset with a TKO loss, Jimmy Crute thinks doctors should have let him continue fighting.
Seth Curry (Philadelphia 76ers) with a deep 3 vs the Atlanta Hawks, 04/28/2021
Ali Abdelaziz would be happy to advise Jon Jones after the former UFC champ's split with First Round Management.
It also equalled the record for any sports trading card, matching the amount paid in January for a 1952 rookie card for baseball great Mickey Mantle. "At the heart of every collector in 2003 was the hope of pulling the ultra-rare LeBron James Rookie Patch Auto Parallel numbered to 23 copies," PWCC Marketplace said in a statement posted to social media.
As usual, it's difficult to decipher the truth from the smokescreens during NFL draft week.
After she knocked out Zhang Weili with a high kick to the head to become the first woman in UFC history to regain a championship, she looked at UFC television analyst Joe Rogan and said, “I am the best.”
Shevchenko put on a remarkable, perhaps career-best, performance in a second-round TKO Saturday of Jessica Andrade to retain her women’s flyweight title at UFC 261 at VyStar Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, throwing the powerful Brazilian around like a tackling dummy.
If the 49ers pass on Mac Jones, he could drop a ways.
The matchup between former teammates Diego Sanchez and Donald Cerrone won't go down at UFC on ESPN 24.
Dwight Howard (Philadelphia 76ers) with an alley oop vs the Atlanta Hawks, 04/28/2021
Given the Lakers' history, any top-five answer is tough.
Phillies star Bryce Harper said he feels fine after being hit in the face by a 96.9 mph fastball Wednesday night, forcing him from Philadelphia's game against St. Louis. Harper was drilled in the left cheek by left-handed reliever Génesis Cabrera's first pitch in the sixth inning. Cabrera drilled Didi Gregorius with another fastball on his next pitch.
The race won't be held in Quebec because of concern about increased COVID-19 cases.
According to Erving, LeBron isn't on his first or second team and the Hall of Famer explains why.
Harper's HBP was just the start of a dramatic sixth inning between the Phillies and Cardinals.