Rockies vs. Giants Highlights

The Ravens officially made five roster moves on Tuesday
An umpire had a bone to pick with Marlins pitcher Richard Bleier.
If your fantasy rosters are hurting after another tough week for injuries, you are not alone. Andy Behrens has a list of adds to help fill the void ahead of Week 4.
If Mac Jones is going to be out several games and the Patriots want to add some quarterback depth, the free agent market is one place to look. Here's a list of the best options available.
Ryan Fitzpatrick has played with Tua Tagovailoa and so who better to explain his growth under Mike McDaniel in 2022
Matt Harmon is joined by Andy Behrens, as he is each and every Tuesday morning, to list off the best targets on waiver wires around fantasy football leagues everywhere.
The chess community has been yelling about this all month.
During his Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Aaron Rodgers set the record straight — sort of — on what he saw on the Jumbotron on Sunday.
Hurricane Ian’s projected path has it headed toward Tampa, Florida, which could mean the Chiefs-Buccaneers game would move well north of there.
The “idyllic retreat” was also the filming location for the E Television series “The Bradshaw Bunch.”
Frank Schwindel has landed his next job after the Cubs released the fan favorite first baseman earlier this month.
Anyone watching Thursday night’s game between the Steelers and Browns saw Pittsburgh offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor pouncing on Browns linebacker Anthony Walker, after Walker was down (and, as it turned out, injured). Steelers coach Mike Tomlin possibly did not. Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that he “didn’t see the component of the play that upset [more]
Jacksonville's 38-10 rout on Sunday not only was the Chargers' second straight defeat, but the injury list grew longer as the game wore on. Not only does quarterback Justin Herbert's rib injury remain a concern, but offensive tackle Rashawn Slater will likely miss the rest of the season due to a torn left biceps. The injuries come at the worst possible time for Los Angeles, which was already missing center Corey Linsley because of a knee issue, wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) and cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle).
Mike Holmgren, who began his NFL coaching career with the 49ers, disagreed with Kyle Shanahan's plan for Trey Lance.
Jerry Jones just can’t help himself. Less than a week after musing about the possibility of having an eventual dilemma at the quarterback position thanks to the play of Cooper Rush, Jones was praising Rush for winning his third game in three career starts. Two of which came in prime time. Appearing on 105.3 The [more]
When the Cowboys signed Jason Peters early this month, the thought was that he’d give them another option at left tackle in the event first-round pick Tyler Smith wasn’t up to the job right off the bat. Peters saw his first action since signing with Dallas on Monday night and it did not come in [more]
More details inevitably are emerging regarding whatever Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said to Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to draw a flag that extended a drive that otherwise would have been ending with a punt. Per a league source, the post-game report from referee Shawn Smith said that Jones used “disturbing language,” and that there [more]
Is the Dolphins' 3-0 start a sign they're contenders?