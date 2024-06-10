Rockies visit the Twins to start 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (23-42, fifth in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (34-31, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Dakota Hudson (2-7, 5.25 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Paddack (4-3, 5.26 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -217, Rockies +179; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins start a three-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

Minnesota is 16-13 in home games and 34-31 overall. The Twins have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .304.

Colorado has a 10-25 record in road games and a 23-42 record overall. The Rockies are 18-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Jeffers has 12 home runs, 17 walks and 36 RBI while hitting .237 for the Twins. Carlos Santana is 10-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Elias Diaz has a .305 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 12 doubles and five home runs. Ezequiel Tovar is 14-for-42 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .218 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rockies: 3-7, .233 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (rib), Justin Lawrence: 15-Day IL (arm), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Freeland: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.