Rockies visit the Phillies to open 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (4-12, fifth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (8-8, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Cal Quantrill (0-2, 7.20 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (2-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -270, Rockies +217; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Colorado Rockies to start a three-game series.

Philadelphia has an 8-8 record overall and a 4-6 record at home. The Phillies are ninth in the NL with 16 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Colorado has a 4-12 record overall and a 2-8 record on the road. The Rockies have gone 3-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Marsh leads the Phillies with six extra base hits (a double, a triple and four home runs). Trea Turner is 14-for-40 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has five doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI for the Rockies. Mike Toglia is 4-for-30 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .241 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rockies: 3-7, .278 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: day-to-day (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.