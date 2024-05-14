Rockies stars Bryant, Jones in town for Isotopes

May 13—Colorado Rockies stars Kris Bryant and Nolan Jones are scheduled for rehab assignments with the Albuquerque Isotopes this week during the 'Topes' home series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

Tuesday's series opener is scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m.

Bryant, the 2016 National League Most Valuable Player with the world champion Chicago Cubs, will be making his third rehab appearance with the Isotopes and second in Albuquerque. He went 1-for-4 with a run scored in the only game he played here in 2023. In 2022, he went 2-for7 with a double in two games for the Isotopes at Salt Lake.

Jones, who finished fourth in the National League Rookie of the Year voting last season (20 home runs, 20 stolen bases), will make his first appearance with the Isotopes.

Both players are dealing with back strains, according to an Isotopes news release. Bryant has been on the injured list since April 17, Jones since April 30.

Tuesday night's promotion is a Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run.