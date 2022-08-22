Rockies' Ryan McMahon 'retiring' glove after bizarre error vs. Giants

Rockies' McMahon 'retiring' glove after bizarre error vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

From grand slams to game-winning tags, the Giants' 9-8 win over the Colorado Rockies in extra innings had it all.

Included in all the mayhem was something that is rarely, if ever, seen: a ball going through a glove.

In the top of the second inning on Sunday at Coors Field, Thairo Estrada came up to bat with Evan Longoria on first with no outs. After slapping a ball to Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon, it seemed like it was going to be a routine out.

However, the ball somehow went between the index and middle fingers of McMahon's glove, allowing Estrada to reach first.

Had Rockies shortstop Garrett Hampson not been covering McMahon's back, the ball would have wound up in left field.

San Francisco took advantage of McMahon's error, scoring Longoria and Estrada in the next three at-bats.

After the game, McMahon said he had been using the glove since High-A and is "going to put it in retirement."

"I couldn't tell what happened," McMahon said postgame, per the Denver Post. "When I looked down, I had a huge rip in my glove. It's tough man. They get two runs right there. It would have been an easy out."

McMahon concluded by saying it was a tough play but it was out of his control.

Nevertheless, Giants fans are happy something went their way as San Francisco snapped a four-game losing skid with the win Sunday. The Giants now head to Detroit for a two-game series against the Tigers, starting Tuesday at 4:10 p.m. PT.

