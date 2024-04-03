Rockies take road losing streak into matchup against the Cubs

Colorado Rockies (1-5) vs. Chicago Cubs (3-2)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Cal Quantrill (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, one strikeout); Cubs: Luke Little (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, one strikeout)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -196, Rockies +165; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies visit the Chicago Cubs looking to break a three-game road skid.

Chicago went 83-79 overall and 45-36 in home games a season ago. The Cubs scored 5.1 runs per game while allowing 4.5 last season.

Colorado had a 59-103 record overall and a 22-59 record on the road last season. The Rockies scored 4.5 runs per game in the 2023 season while allowing 5.9.

INJURIES: Cubs: Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (back), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (back)

Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.