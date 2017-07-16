Rockies RHP Chatwood leaves with injury in wild 1st inning

Colorado Rockies' Tyler Chatwood winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Saturday, July 15, 2017, in New York. Chatswood left the game during the first inning. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Colorado Rockies pitcher Tyler Chatwood has left his start with an injury after getting only one out in a wild first inning against the New York Mets.

The right-hander walked three of the five batters he faced Saturday night and gave up Jay Bruce's three-run homer. After throwing just five of 19 pitches for strikes, he was checked on the mound by manager Bud Black and a trainer. Chatwood made three wide practice pitches and was lifted for lefty Chris Rusin, who got all the time he needed to warm up on the mound.

There was no immediate word on what specifically was bothering Chatwood, who missed the 2015 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He had been healthy this year, throwing 106 innings over 18 starts.

Poor control is nothing new for the 27-year-old Chatwood, who began the night leading the majors with 57 walks.