Which Rockies players could make the All-Star team?

DENVER (KDVR) — The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is coming up, and fans can vote for their favorite players to make the team.

Every team has a player on the ballot for each position, including the bottom-dwelling Colorado Rockies.

This means that if fans run a straight ballot, they can vote for nine home team players — one at each non-pitcher infield position, three outfielders and one designated hitter.

The balloted players from the Rockies are:

While none of the Rockies players are at the top of their position in batting average, home runs, RBIs or OPS, McMahon and Díaz are both in the top 3 for their positions in at least one statistical measure. (Blackmon is also the top designated hitter — if sorted alphabetically.)

The first round of voting runs from June 5-27, and people can vote up to five times per day. The top vote-getter in each of the American and National leagues will automatically be in, and the top 2 players in each other position will move on to the second phase, which runs from June 30 to July 3.

All-Star Week takes place from July 12 to July 16 in Arlington, Texas, home of the Texas Rangers. The All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 16.

