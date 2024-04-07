Rockies play the Rays in series rubber match

Tampa Bay Rays (4-5) vs. Colorado Rockies (2-7)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Pepiot (0-1, 9.53 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, three strikeouts); Rockies: Dakota Hudson (0-1, 0.00 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -161, Rockies +136; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies and Tampa Bay Rays play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Colorado had a 59-103 record overall and a 37-44 record at home last season. The Rockies averaged 8.4 hits per game last season while batting a collective .249.

Tampa Bay had a 99-63 record overall and a 46-35 record on the road last season. The Rays slugged .445 with a .331 on-base percentage as a team in the 2023 season.

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: day-to-day (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (finger), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Taj Bradley: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.