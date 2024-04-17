The Rockies have placed Kris Bryant on 10-day IL with a back strain

Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant heads to the dugout after striking out against Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Kevin Ginkel in the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Colorado Rockies placed Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list with a low back strain.

The Rockies made the move prior to Wednesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies. The 32-year-old Bryant had missed the last three games after crashing into the outfield wall to make a catch in Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. The move was retroactive to April 14.

The Rockies recalled outfielder Sean Bouchard from Triple-A Albuquerque to take Bryant’s place.

The Rockies, who lost a club-record 103 games last season, dropped to 4-14 with Tuesday’s 5-0 loss to Philadelphia. They are 2-10 on the road after they had the worst road record in the majors last year at 22-59.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb