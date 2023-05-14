Rockies place Ryan Feltner on IL due to skull fracture, concussion after he was hit by 92.7 mph line drive

The Colorado Rockies lost starting pitcher Ryan Feltner in the second inning of a 7-4 defeat to the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

He was hit just above the right ear by a 92.7 mph comebacker from Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos. Several minutes passed as Feltner received medical attention near the mound before he was able to walk off the field with the help of two Rockies staff members.

Nick Castellanos almost just killed Ryan Feltner… pic.twitter.com/Hg70HHyxRt — Gavin McHugh (@gavinmchughh) May 14, 2023

An update on the right-hander's condition came Sunday from manager Bud Black, who told reporters that he sustained a small skull fracture and a concussion. The 26-year-old is expected to be discharged from the hospital Sunday.

Feltner was placed on the 15-day injured list, and right-handed pitcher Riley Pint was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque, the club announced.

Feltner appeared to remain conscious after taking the hit, lying on his stomach while shaking his head and squinting. The crowd was reportedly quiet as everyone in the stadium focused on Feltner.

Trainers led Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner off the field after he was struck by a ball during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Castellanos was reportedly vocal about his concern for Feltner, saying he got in touch with Rockies players to check on his status after the game.

Feltner walked four in a 40-pitch first inning as the Phillies took a 4-0 lead before his exit. He retired the first two batters in the second and gave up a double to Bryce Harper before Castellanos came up to the plate.

According to Harper, Castellanos didn't get all of the pitch.

"It's terrible. I'm just thankful that Nick didn't really square up the baseball the best he could," Harper said. "We're all wishing him the best."

Castellanos added that he had to push past his initial instinct to run to the mound and check on Feltner. "A lot of remorse, concern, worry. I don't know, I've turned into a softy since I had kids. I don't like stuff like that," he said.

Cather Elias Diaz stood next to Feltner as he was helped back to his feet. According to Diaz, it was difficult to continue to play. "We're human," he said.

The Rockies selected Feltner in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. He has a 5.86 ERA with a 2-3 record and 33 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings this season.