Rockies meet the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead

Colorado Rockies (22-40, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (29-32, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (1-3, 3.06 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Cardinals: Lance Lynn (2-3, 3.23 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -197, Rockies +163; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has gone 13-13 at home and 29-32 overall. The Cardinals rank 10th in the NL with 59 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Colorado has a 9-23 record on the road and a 22-40 record overall. The Rockies have a 17-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Gorman leads the Cardinals with 14 home runs while slugging .492. Masyn Winn is 13-for-37 with a double, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Brenton Doyle has 11 doubles, two triples and five home runs for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 12-for-39 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .229 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by five runs

Rockies: 4-6, .237 batting average, 6.24 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O'Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Rockies: Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (rib), Justin Lawrence: 15-Day IL (arm), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Freeland: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.