Rockies look to end skid in game against the Athletics

Colorado Rockies (15-32, fifth in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (20-30, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (1-2, 3.02 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Athletics: Mitch Spence (3-2, 3.90 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Athletics -129, Rockies +109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies come into the matchup with the Oakland Athletics after losing four in a row.

Oakland has a 20-30 record overall and an 11-13 record at home. The Athletics have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .382.

Colorado is 6-20 in road games and 15-32 overall. The Rockies have an 8-22 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Bleday has 14 doubles, two triples and five home runs for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 6-for-28 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Elias Diaz leads the Rockies with a .312 batting average, and has eight doubles, three home runs, seven walks and 21 RBI. Ezequiel Tovar is 14-for-45 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .215 batting average, 5.09 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .268 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (foot), Joseph Boyle: 15-Day IL (back), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (hip), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.