Rockies look to end road losing streak, take on the Blue Jays

Colorado Rockies (3-10, fifth in the NL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (6-7, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (0-1, 3.27 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (0-1, 9.53 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -250, Rockies +206; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will try to break their four-game road skid in a matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto is 6-7 overall and 2-1 at home. The Blue Jays are 2-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Colorado is 3-10 overall and 1-6 on the road. The Rockies have hit 12 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has two doubles, three home runs and five RBI for the Blue Jays. Davis Schneider is 5-for-22 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Charlie Blackmon has three doubles, two triples and a home run for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 14-for-37 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .216 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Rockies: 2-8, .254 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.