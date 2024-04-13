Rockies OF Kris Bryant leaves game at Toronto because of a stiff back

Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant warms up before a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

TORONTO (AP) — Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant left Saturday’s game at Toronto in the fourth inning because of a stiff back.

A four-time All-Star and former NL MVP, Bryant crashed into the outfield wall after making a catch on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s deep drive in the first. He doubled in the second before striking out in the fourth.

Michael Toglia took over defensively in the bottom half.

Bryant came in batting .133 with one home run and six RBIs. He was held out of the starting lineup for last Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay because of tightness in his lower back. Bryant returned the following day and went 0 for 3 with a walk.

Now in his 10th big league season, Bryant debuted with the Chicago Cubs in 2015, when he was the NL rookie of the year. He won the World Series and the NL MVP award with the Cubs in 2016.

Bryant was traded to San Francisco in 2021 and signed a seven-year deal with Colorado before the 2022 season.

