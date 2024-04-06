Rockies’ Kris Bryant hears the boos and death threats

DENVER (KDVR) — The game of baseball can be a cruel sport. Just ask Colorado Rockies first baseman Kris Bryant.

He was booed, cheered and booed again in the Rockies’ 10-7 home opener win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at Coors Field.

“I’ve been through it all: death threats, ‘Kill yourself,’ all the craziness that this game will dish out,” Bryant said after the victory. “I just keep on keeping on.”

Rockies first baseman Kris Bryant discusses the ugly side of baseball after Friday's Home Opener:



When asked about when the death threats occurred, Bryant did not give any specifics, saying that he has deleted his social media accounts. The four-time All Star and 2015 Rookie of the Year for the Chicago Cubs is now in his third season with the Rockies.

“I’m sure there’s something on my Instagram somewhere. I don’t have social media during the year,” Bryant explained at this locker. “I can’t say when (the threats occurred), but I’ve had them before.”

The Rockies first baseman answered questions about the threats and his play on the field following the win. Bryant has 5 hits in 23 at bats to start the 2024 season. The face of the franchise is in the third year of a seven-year, $182 million contract with Colorado.

“I want to play good. That’s just who I am, in everything I do. You play me at Monopoly, I’m going to want to beat you,” Bryant said.

Bryant did find success at the plate Friday, hitting his first home run of the year. However, a dropped catch in the dirt at first base allowed the Rays to take the lead in the ninth inning. Third baseman Ryan McMahon hit a grand slam as the Rockies (2-6) sent a sellout crowd of 48,399 home happy.

“It takes courage to keep showing up. It’s gonna make you a better person at the end of your career, and it’s something that you know I’ll be able to teach my kids through adversity,” Bryant said.

