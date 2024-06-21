Rockies host the Nationals to start 3-game series

Washington Nationals (36-38, third in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (26-49, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: DJ Herz (1-1, 3.77 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Rockies: Dakota Hudson (2-9, 4.89 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nationals -119, Rockies -101; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies start a three-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Friday.

Colorado has gone 15-22 in home games and 26-49 overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .309 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Washington is 36-38 overall and 19-19 in road games. The Nationals have gone 27-10 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Friday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon has 17 doubles, three triples and three home runs for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 13-for-41 with six doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Garcia has 12 doubles, five home runs and 28 RBI for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 10-for-37 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .269 batting average, 7.36 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Nationals: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Nolan Jones: day-to-day (illness), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Elias Diaz: 10-Day IL (calf), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (rib), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Freeland: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (undisclosed), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.