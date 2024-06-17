Rockies host the Dodgers in first of 4-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (44-29, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (25-46, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: James Paxton (6-1, 3.92 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Rockies: Cal Quantrill (6-4, 3.30 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -173, Rockies +145; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday to open a four-game series.

Colorado has gone 14-19 in home games and 25-46 overall. The Rockies have a 19-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles has gone 20-14 on the road and 44-29 overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .255, which ranks second in the NL.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezequiel Tovar has 22 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 8-for-41 with five doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 16 doubles, three triples and 10 home runs for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 12-for-36 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .264 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .250 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Brenton Doyle: day-to-day (patella), Elias Diaz: 10-Day IL (calf), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (rib), Justin Lawrence: 15-Day IL (arm), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Freeland: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Mookie Betts: day-to-day (hand), Joe Kelly: 60-Day IL (posterior), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 15-Day IL (tricep), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.