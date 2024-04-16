Rockies head into matchup with the Phillies on losing streak

Colorado Rockies (4-13, fifth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (9-8, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-0, 4.91 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (2-0, 2.65 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -244, Rockies +199; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies look to end their three-game skid with a victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has a 5-6 record in home games and a 9-8 record overall. The Phillies are 2-0 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Colorado has a 2-9 record on the road and a 4-13 record overall. The Rockies have gone 2-9 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has a .299 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has four doubles and a home run. J.T. Realmuto is 10-for-39 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has a .349 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has five doubles and two home runs. Ezequiel Tovar is 14-for-40 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rockies: 3-7, .265 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: day-to-day (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.