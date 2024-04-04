Rockies guide: Everything you need to know for the home opener

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies will be playing at Coors Field for the first time this season on Friday, and the team is gearing up for the home opener with events all day long.

The Rockies have started with a less-than-satisfactory season after the team started with the worst opening day in franchise history and the most runs in an inning on opening day for any team since 1900, an MLB record for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Rockies forecast: What to expect at the home opener

Hopefully, the Rockies can turn it around with the high altitude and home field advantage. If you’re heading to the game to support the Rockies, here’s what you need to know for the home opener.

Forecast

Even with the week starting with some rain and snow, the end of the workweek is finishing off with warm weather in the 70s.

The Rockies will see sunny skies on Friday, as temperatures will be over 70 degrees by first pitch. By the end of the game, it should still be 70 and breezy, making for a pleasant game to watch.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on April 4

Rockies 2024 home opener roster

MLB launches first-ever Colorado Rockies streaming service

Home opening schedule

The Rockies recommend heading to Coors Field earlier for the home opener. The team suggests fans arrive at least one hour early and plan to be seated by 1:15 p.m. for the pregame ceremonies.

Here’s the full schedule of events:

9 a.m. Home opener festivities begin at McGregor Square, featuring games and activities for all ages. Coors Field parking lots open.

10 a.m. Live DJ at McGregor Square.

11:15 a.m. Rockies batting practice.

12 p.m. All gates open.

12:20 p.m. Rays batting practice.

Pregame Ceremonies begin at 1:30 p.m. including the first pitch, introductions, presentation of the center field flag, national anthem, fireworks, a flyover and more.

2:08 p.m. Rockies take the field, accompanied by fireworks.

2:10 p.m. Game starts.

7th Inning Stretch : Hero of the Game honoree, Technical Sgt. Preston Hollings and “God Bless America” performed by Sgt. Matthew Booker, accompanied by fireworks

Mid-8th Break : Flyover pilots and staff recognition.

4:30 p.m. Live DJ at McGregor Square.

Parking

If you’re looking for parking on-site, advance individual game parking passes can be bought beforehand and start at $18, Monday through Thursday and $23, Friday through Sunday.

There is also available off-site parking.

Lot A can be accessed from 22nd/Park Avenue at Wazee or at 27th and Blake Streets. Access to I-25 is via Park Avenue. Access to I-70 is via Broadway/Brighton Boulevard.

Lot B can be accessed at 27th and Blake Streets or at 33rd and Blake. Access to I-25 is via Park Avenue. Access to I-70 is via Broadway/Brighton Boulevard.

Lot C and E are sold out and not available for single-game sales. A pre-purchased permit is required for these lots.

There is also a parking garage that is open for Rockies fans attending the game on Friday that is between Lot A and Lot B.

Transportation

RTD is also offering rail and bus services if you don’t want to drive.

Rail Services: Multiple rail lines directly serve Denver Union Station, which is two blocks from Coors Field. Denver Union Station’s rail lines: include A, B, E, G, N and W.

Bus Services: Several bus stops and routes are in the immediate area of Coors Field, and multiple bus routes also connect to Denver Union Station.

120X: Stop #23955 Park Avenue West & Wewatta Street

120X: Stop #25925 Wewatta & 21st streets

38: Stop #23955 Park Avenue West & Wewatta Street

52: Stop #23401 20th & Blake streets

52, RX: Stop #10550 20th & Larimer streets

8, 38: Stop #23221 22nd & Larimer streets

8, 38: Stop #23224 Park Avenue West & Blake Street

Security

Coors Field only allows single-pocket, medical and diaper bags that are no larger than 16x16x8 inches. Leave backpacks and other multi-pocket bags and purses at home.

CLEAR members can enter through a dedicated lane located at Gate C.

2024 Rockies games to be broadcast on these platforms

If you want to get to your seat faster, fans can enroll for CLEAR stadium access at Gate C free of charge for use of the lane on the home opener and throughout the season.

Tickets

All Rockies tickets are digital in 2024 and can be accessed before the game by downloading the MLB Ballpark app on your smartphone.

If you’re still looking, tickets are still on sale ranging from under $100 to over $200 depending on where you want to sit.

If you can’t make it to the game, there are other ways to watch the Rockies. The MLB launched the first Colorado Rockies streaming service and the Rockies also recently announced where the games will be broadcasted.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.