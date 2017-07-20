Rockies fans didn't get to see Nolan Arenado's incredible three-homer game

After getting a rare day off on Tuesday, Nolan Arenado came back firing on all cylinders on Wednesday, becoming only the ninth player in MLB history to hit home runs in three consecutive innings in an 18-4 win against the Padres.

Unfortunately for local fans of the Colorado Rockies, they were not able to witness his dominant performance, because AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain — known until last week as Root Sports — was taking the day off from broadcasting.

As Stephanie Asptein of Sports Illustrated notes, the Rockies exclusive television affiliate only broadcasts 150 games per year. That’s the second fewest among all 30 teams, and Wednesday’s afternoon game didn’t make the cut. That means Rockies fans not at Coors Field missed out on Arenado tearing up Padres pitching as Colorado completed a much-needed three-game sweep.

Arenado, who earlier this season completed a cycle with a walk-off home run, had arguably the best offensive game of his already excellent career right here. Overall, he finished 5-for-6 while matching a career best with seven RBIs. The three homers were a career best.

Nolan Arenado (right) gets a hug from Carlos Gonzalez after hitting one of his three home runs in Wednesday’s 18-4 win against the Padres. (AP) More

Arenado’s afternoon built to a crescendo. He started by collecting mere RBI singles in the first and second innings. In the fourth, he started Colorado’s six-run rally with a solo home run against Clayton Richard. In the fifth, he connected for another solo homer, this time against reliever Mike Quackenbush. Then in the sixth, Arenado capped his trifecta fittingly with a three-run home run against Quackenbush.

By this point, fans were desperate too see if Arenado might become the 18th player in MLB history to hit four homers in a single game.

NOLAN ARENADO MIGHT HIT FOUR HOME RUNS IN A GAME AND NOBODY IN COLORADO WILL SEE IT

THE YEAR IS TWO THOUSAND AND SEVENTEEN — Ryan Koenigsberg (@RyanKoenigsberg) July 19, 2017





Arenado would bat again in the eighth inning, but not even MLB Network bothered breaking into its coverage to give Rockies fans a look. Instead, they listened in as Arenado’s fly ball to left field was hauled in for his lone out of the day.

Had Arenado got to four homers, we can only imagine the discontent fans would have shared.

Even without the fourth homer though, this was a pretty special day. Manny Machado was the most recent MLB player to homer in three straight innings. That happened on Aug. 7, 2016 against the White Sox. Before that, Kevin Mench of the Texas Rangers was the last all the way back in 2005.

Worth noting, there’s one other Rockie on this exclusive list.

Nolan Arenado is the first #Rockies player to homer in three straight innings since Andres Galarraga on June 25, 1995. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) July 19, 2017





Rockies fans haven’t had much to complain about this season. Their team is currently holding the top wild card spot in the National League, and it still feels like there’s room for improvement. But we understand how missing a game like Wednesday’s can be frustrating.

