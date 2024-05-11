Rockies face the Rangers with 1-0 series lead

Texas Rangers (22-18, first in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (10-28, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Andrew Heaney (0-4, 4.50 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-3, 5.54 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -165, Rockies +138; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Texas Rangers.

Colorado has a 10-28 record overall and a 7-12 record in home games. The Rockies are 3-8 in games decided by one run.

Texas is 22-18 overall and 12-9 in road games. Rangers hitters have a collective .397 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with five home runs while slugging .450. Elias Diaz is 14-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Adolis Garcia has eight doubles, eight home runs and 30 RBI while hitting .260 for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 16-for-47 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .229 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by four runs

Rangers: 6-4, .273 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (groin), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.