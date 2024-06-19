Rockies take on the Dodgers after Doyle's 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (46-29, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (25-48, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Bobby Miller (0-0); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-6, 5.71 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -200, Rockies +166; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Los Angeles Dodgers after Brenton Doyle had four hits on Tuesday in an 11-9 loss to the Dodgers.

Colorado has a 14-21 record in home games and a 25-48 record overall. The Rockies have gone 13-34 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Los Angeles is 46-29 overall and 22-14 on the road. The Dodgers have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .256.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon has 17 doubles, three triples and three home runs for the Rockies. Hunter Goodman is 6-for-28 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 20 home runs, 33 walks and 49 RBI while hitting .316 for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 12-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .271 batting average, 7.03 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Elias Diaz: 10-Day IL (calf), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (rib), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Freeland: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Joe Kelly: 60-Day IL (posterior), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.