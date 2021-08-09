Rockies 'disgusted' after fan yells racial slurs at Marlins OF Lewis Brinson

The Rockies are looking for the fan who yelled racial slurs at Lewis Brinson. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Colorado Rockies are working to identify a fan who yelled a racial slur at Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson during Sunday's game, an incident the team says left it "disgusted."

The slurs came in the ninth inning at Coors Field with Brinson at the plate, and were so loud that they could be clearly heard on the Bally Sports Florida broadcast. Hours after the game, the Rockies released a statement denouncing the still-unidentified fan and saying they were investigating the incident.

The team indicated that any fan displaying such behavior would be banned from Coors Field.

A statement from the Colorado Rockies regarding the racial slur incident at the end of today's game: pic.twitter.com/85uN3f1pFZ — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 9, 2021

Condemnation of the incident was swift on social media, with several members of the Marlins' broadcast team calling for the fan to be banned and affirming their support for Brinson.

I’m absolutely disgusted at the language that was picked up by the mics late in the game today.



The level of hate that was displayed has no place in this world. Unfortunately it’s still far too prevalent. We need to be better. And soon.



Awful. — Paul Severino (@SeverinoMLB) August 8, 2021

I proudly stand WITH Lewis Brinson, who is one of the kindest, hardest working, genuine people you’ll ever have the pleasure to meet. I firmly stand AGAINST hatred, intolerance, ignorance, and the disgusting behavior that was exhibited earlier today. We have a long way to go. 💔 — Jessica Blaylock (@JessBlaylock) August 9, 2021

What was said today to Lewis Brinson was disgusting and should never happen. I hope they find who it was and they are never allowed at a sporting event again. — Jp Arencibia (@jparencibia9) August 9, 2021

Brinson would eventually end the plate appearance in question with a walk, adding to a 2-for-4 performance at the plate in a game the Rockies won 13-8. The 27-year-old outfielder is currently having a career year, hitting .261/.296/.445, all career highs.

