Rockies 'disgusted' after fan yells racial slurs at Marlins OF Lewis Brinson

Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read
Miami Marlins right fielder Lewis Brinson (25) in the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
The Rockies are looking for the fan who yelled racial slurs at Lewis Brinson. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Colorado Rockies are working to identify a fan who yelled a racial slur at Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson during Sunday's game, an incident the team says left it "disgusted."

The slurs came in the ninth inning at Coors Field with Brinson at the plate, and were so loud that they could be clearly heard on the Bally Sports Florida broadcast. Hours after the game, the Rockies released a statement denouncing the still-unidentified fan and saying they were investigating the incident.

The team indicated that any fan displaying such behavior would be banned from Coors Field.

Condemnation of the incident was swift on social media, with several members of the Marlins' broadcast team calling for the fan to be banned and affirming their support for Brinson.

Brinson would eventually end the plate appearance in question with a walk, adding to a 2-for-4 performance at the plate in a game the Rockies won 13-8. The 27-year-old outfielder is currently having a career year, hitting .261/.296/.445, all career highs.

