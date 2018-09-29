Rockies clinch back-to-back postseason berths for first time ever

The Colorado Rockies are going back to the postseason.

With their 5-2 win against the Washington Nationals on Friday, the Rockies clinched back-to-back postseason berths for the first time in franchise history.

The Rockies are guaranteed no worse than a wild-card spot in the NL. However, they still have their sights set on another significant milestone. Their Magic Number to clinch their first ever NL West title is down to two, meaning that could be wrapped up on Saturday.

Each of the franchise’s four previous postseason berths came as a wild card team in the National League. In 2007, they rode the wave of a 20-8 September all the way to their one and only World Series appearance, where they were swept by the Boston Red Sox. They’re on the same path this season. Colorado has won 18 games in September and their confidence is soaring a mile high.

Offense is typically the name of the game in Colorado. That’s partially because of the friendly hitting conditions at Coors Field. But it’s also because the Rockies tend to load up on offensive stars. This season is no different with All-Stars Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon providing a reliable foundation.

What is different is that Colorado’s starting rotation is actually a strength heading into October. It’s filled with talented young pitchers who have the necessary fearless attitude to succeed at altitude. The rotation ERA ranks only 19th in MLB, but that’s a pretty big deal for them. Kyle Freeland and German Marquez have been manager Bud Black’s most reliable hurlers, while the at times dominant Jon Gray and Tyler Anderson lurk as wild cards.

The Rockies spent over $100 million this offseason on a bullpen that’s run hot and cold. They collectively have a bottom five bullpen ERA. However, Wade Davis, Jake McGee and Bryan Shaw, if the latter is even included on the postseason roster, could earn that money with big Octobers. They definitely have capable arms when you factor in Adam Ottavino, Seung-hwan Oh and Scott Oberg.

The Rockies aren’t a flawless team, but they’ve played like a very determined team. That’s created quite a buzz in Denver.

Before we get to the postseason, here’s a quick look back at how the Rockies got in, and what they’ll need to do to win their first World Series title.

July to remember

As good as the Rockies September has been, they were even better in July. Would you believe the Rockies were a fourth place team as late as July 11, even falling behind the San Francisco Giants? It’s true, but it changed when the Rockies went on a 16-4 run to finish July with the highest single month winning percentage in franchise history.

Though the Rockies wouldn’t touch first place until Aug. 25, the red hot July set the stage for their big finish.

Colorado native Kyle Freeland have finally given the Rockies an ace starting pitcher. (AP)

Rocky Mountain Cy?

Let’s face it, the NL Cy Young award is going to either Jacob deGrom or Max Scherzer. Still, Kyle Freeland has presented perhaps the best case ever for a Rockies pitcher to earn consideration.

Needing an ace, Freeland has fit the bill, especially in starts at Coors Field. The Colorado native has a season ERA of 2.40 at Coors Field, which will set the franchise record for best home ERA. He’s only the second Rockies starter to post a sub- 3.00 at home during a season, which is truly remarkable. Let’s not overlook German Marquez. The young right-hander has set franchise strikeout records and looks like a solid 1B to Freeland’s 1A.

What the Rockies have to do to win the World Series

This might sound obvious, but they’ll have to score runs. The offense has been prone to slumps, and at times is far too reliant on the three All-Stars. The late season emergence of David Dahl should give them another threatening bat. D.J. LeMahieu is capable too, having won a past batting title. The problem is they’ll be seeing a lot of top notch pitchers in October.

The other key will be holding leads once they get them. The bullpen could find itself under an intense spotlight, which will certainly test its mettle.

