Rockies catcher somehow corrals ball, bat on strange Joc Pederson swing
'Never seen that before': Rockies catcher somehow catches ball, bat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
You never know what you'll see when you tune in to a baseball game.
During the bottom of the seventh inning of Thursday's Giants game vs. the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, Joc Pederson swung and missed at a first-pitch fastball and the bat slipped out of his hand.
The bat went flying backward, but somehow got caught between the arm and leg of Rockies catcher Brian Serven.
"I've never seen that before," Giants color commentator Mike Krukow said.
"He caught both of them," play-by-play man Duane Kuiper remarked.
"That's remarkable," Krukow quipped back.
Pederson ended up flying out in his at-bat, and the Giants ended the seventh inning trailing the Rockies 4-2.