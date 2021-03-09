Rockies' C.J. Cron headlines fantasy baseball sleepers in 2021
Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens, Dalton Del Don and Scott Pianowski discuss a few sleeper picks, including a first baseman who hit 4 HR as a member of the Detroit Tigers last season.
Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens, Dalton Del Don and Scott Pianowski discuss a few players who could break out in a big way, including an outfielder who hit 12 HR in 54 games last season.
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens offers pre-draft advice for the 3rd draft position in fantasy baseball.
Already amped for your fantasy baseball drafts in 2021? Our rankings can help you build a winning team!
Young stars highlight the top of our NL-Only overall rankings for 5x5 scoring leagues, part of our latest MLB Draft Guide preview. (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens offers pre-draft advice for the 2nd draft position in fantasy baseball.
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens offers pre-draft advice for the 8th draft position in fantasy baseball.
