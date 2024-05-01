Rockies bring road slide into matchup against the Marlins

Colorado Rockies (7-22, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (7-24, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Dakota Hudson (0-4, 6.20 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Marlins: Roddery Munoz (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Marlins -148, Rockies +125; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will try to end a six-game road skid when they play the Miami Marlins.

Miami is 7-24 overall and 3-15 in home games. The Marlins have gone 6-11 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Colorado has a 7-22 record overall and a 2-12 record in road games. The Rockies have gone 3-15 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan De La Cruz has seven doubles, five home runs and 15 RBI while hitting .262 for the Marlins. Luis Arraez is 14-for-42 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has seven doubles and four home runs for the Rockies. Brenton Doyle is 12-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .238 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .234 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Tim Anderson: day-to-day (thumb), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Jacob Puk: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.