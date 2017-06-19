Rockies' Arenado caps cycle with walk-off homer

Nolan Arenado (3L) celebrates as he becomes the first Colorado Rockies player to hit for the cycle since 2014 (AFP Photo/MATTHEW STOCKMAN)

Denver (AFP) - Nolan Arenado became the first Colorado player to hit for the cycle since 2014, capping his feat with a walk-off homer to lift the Rockies to a 7-5 win over San Francisco.

The Colorado Rockies had one run home with runners at the corners and one out when Arenado stepped in against Giants closer Mark Melancon. Arenado hit the first pitch he saw from Melancon into the left-field seats to cap a four-game sweep of the Giants.

Arenado was mobbed at home plate by teammates.

"Honestly, I was just trying to get the ball to the outfield," Arenado said Sunday. "I'm not going to let my ego get in the way here. We got to win the ballgame."

Arenado is the eighth player in Rockies history to hit for the cycle and first since Michael Cuddyer on August 2014 against Cincinnati.

Arenado is the 31st player in Major League Baseball history to hit a walk-off homer to complete the cycle and first since teammate Carlos Gonzalez did it July 2010 against the Chicago Cubs.

It was the first cycle for Arenado, who tripled in the first, singled in the fourth and doubled in the sixth before hitting his 15th home run.