Rockies All-Star outfielder David Dahl carted off after awful ankle injury

Colorado Rockies All-Star outfielder David Dahl suffered an apparent leg injury during Friday's game against the San Francisco Giants. (AP)

A disappointing season for the Colorado Rockies took another unfortunate turn Friday night.

All-Star outfielder David Dahl was carted off the field with an awful-looking ankle injury during their 5-4 victory against the San Francisco Giants.

The preliminary word from the Rockies is that Dahl suffered a sprain. The severity is not yet determined.

Ankle sprain for Dahl, per Bud Black. #Rockies — Manny Randhawa (@MannyOnMLB) August 3, 2019

The injury occurred as Dahl attempted to change directions to catch Scooter Gennett’s sixth-inning fly ball. Dahl lost his footing and awkwardly twisted his right ankle, leaving him in excruciating pain.

An emotional scene played out as Dahl’s teammates attempted to comfort him before he was taken away.

Nolan kissed Dahl, David was crying. Brutal.



The Rockies young outfielder has such a rough injury history. Tough to watch. pic.twitter.com/ltZinRQfnQ — Jake Shapiro, unprotected from the plague (@Shapalicious) August 3, 2019

Dahl, 25, was enjoying a breakout season for Colorado. He entered Friday's game hitting .302/.353/.526 with 15 home runs and 61 RBIs. He appeared in his first All-Star Game this season as a reserve.

Career marred by injuries

The only thing that's stood between Dahl and success in baseball is health.

The tenth overall pick in the 2012 amateur draft has faced numerous injury setbacks since that point that have slowed his progress.

Dahl missed nearly the entire 2013 season at low Class A Asheville after suffering a severely torn hamstring. He also missed time with a back injury.

In 2015, Dahl missed six weeks after being seriously injured in an outfield collision at the Double-A level. Dahl suffered a lacerated spleen that resulted in the removal of that organ.

Dahl finally made it to the big leagues in 2016, appearing in 63 games for Colorado. But saw his entire 2017 season wiped out by a stress reaction in his ribcage. Upon his return in 2018, Dahl fouled a pitch off his right foot and broke it.

It looked like 2019 might be the season that Dahl finally shook his bad injury luck and showed his promise over a complete season. It wasn't meant to be, but it's clear he's earned the love and respect of his teammates for always battling back.

Here's hoping Dahl will be back out there with them again sooner than later.

