Rockhurst tennis player crowned Missouri champ: Here are the Class 2 & 3 results

Robert King of Rockhurst High School captured a Missouri Class 3 boys tennis state championship on Friday.

King, a junior, beat Jasper Schmidt of John Burroughs 2-0 (6-1, 6-4) for the individual title at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.

King did not lose a set during the 2024 postseason and finishes the year with a record of 22-3. He is the seventh boys singles state champ in the history of the Rockhurst tennis program, and first since 2014.

Here are more Thursday-Friday results from the MSHSAA tennis championships in Springfield. The Class 2 and Class 3 competition concluded Friday, and the Class 1 competition concludes Saturday.

Missouri individual state tennis championships

Thursday-Friday, in Springfield; at Cooper Tennis Complex

CLASS 3

Singles placement matches: 1. King, Rockhurst, d. Schmidt, John Burroughs, 6-1, 6-4. 3. Chen, Lee’s Summit North, d. Tiemann, Oakville, 7-6, 5-7, 10-8. 5. Meyer, Liberty (Wentzville), d. Cytron, Christian Brothers College, 6-2, 6-0. 7. Cheema, Liberty (Wentzville) d. McIntosh, Blue Springs South, 6-3, 6-4.

Singles semifinals: Schmidt, John Burroughs, d. Chen, Lee’s Summit North, 6-3, 6-1. King, Rockhurst, d. Tiemann, Oakville, 6-1, 6-4.

Singles quarterfinals: Schmidt, John Burroughs, d. Meyer, Liberty (Wentzville), 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-5. Chen, Lee’s Summit North, d. McIntosh, Blue Springs South, 6-4, 6-2. Tiemann, Oakville, d. Cytron, Christian Brothers College, 6-1, 6-4. King, Rockhurst, d. Cheema, Liberty (Wentzville), 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles placement matches: 1. Thornberry/Greaves, Pembroke Hill, d. A. Bell/D. Bell, Pembroke Hill, 6-3, 6-1. 3. Biria/Gandhari, Barstow, d. Chou/Kim, Springfield Kickapoo, 6-4, 6-2. 5. Weishaar/Mast, Liberty, d. McDonald/McCulley, Lindbergh, 6-3, 6-4. 7. Miller/Lovitt, Park Hill, d. Adma/Groden, Barstow, 2-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Doubles semifinals: A. Bell/D. Bell, Pembroke Hill, d. Biria/Gandhari, Barstow, 3-6, 6-3, 11-9. Thornberry/Greaves, Pembroke Hill, d. Chou/Kim, Springfield Kickapoo, 6-4, 6-0.

Doubles quarterfinals: Biria/Gandhari, Barstow, d. Vissa/Chang, John Burroughs, 6-1, 7-5. A. Bell/D. Bell, Pembroke Hill, d. Weishaar/Mast, Liberty, 6-4, 6-4. Thornberry/Greaves, Pembroke Hill, d. Miller/Lovitt, Park Hill, 6-2, 6-0. Chou/Kim, Springfield Kickapoo, d. McDonald/McCulley, Lindbergh, 7-6 (7-3), 2-6, 10-6.

CLASS 2

Singles placement matches: 1. Varley, Priory, d. Chen, Ladue Horton Watkins, 5-7, 6-2, 10-7. 3. Kim, Springfield Central, d. Merrifield, Branson, 6-2, 6-2. 5. Castleman, Webster Groves, d. Miller, Willard, 6-1, 6-1. 7. Nichols, Platte County, d. Muminovic, Mehlville, 6-2, 6-3.

Singles semifinals: Chen, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Merrifield, Branson, 6-0, 6-0. Varley, Priory, d. Kim, Springfield Central, 6-1, 6-3.

Singles quarterfinals: Chen, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Muminovic, Mehlville, 6-1, 6-0. Merrifield, Branson, d. Miller, Willard, 6-3, 1-6, 10-5. Varley, Priory, d. Castleman, Webster Groves, 6-3, 6-2. Kim, Springfield Central, d. Nichols, Platte County, 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles placement matches: 1. Qian/Randall, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Daudsyah/Gao, Parkway West, 7-6 (11-9), 3-6, 10-6. 3. Puri/Padratzik, MICDS, d. O’Leary/Gaertner Jr., De Smet, 6-3, 6-1. 5. McNutt/Schnoebelen, Capital City, d. West/Southard, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 6-4, 6-3. 7. Austin/Schreckenberg, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), d. Bralley/Cook, Platte County, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles semifinals: Daudsyah/Gao, Parkway West, d. Puri/Padratzik, MICDS, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-2). Qian/Randall, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. O’Leary/Gaertner Jr., De Smet, 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles quarterfinals: Daudsyah/Gao, Parkway West, d. McNutt/Schnoebelen, Capital City, 6-2, 6-0. Puri/Padratzik, MICDS, d. Bralley/Cook, Platte County, 6-0, 6-0. O’Leary/Gaertner Jr., De Smet, d. West/Southard, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 6-3, 6-2. Qian/Randall, Ladue Horton Watkins, d. Drinkwater/Compton, Grain Valley, 6-1, 6-1.