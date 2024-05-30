Rockhurst lacrosse cements legacy with fourth straight LAKC championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rockhurst High School is known for having some of the strongest athletics programs in the Kansas City area, and last Friday night, they showed how strong they are in their best sport.

A 9-1 run jumpstarted by Rockhurst’s senior attack of Ohio State commit Jack Bichelmeyer, Denver commit Colin Komenda, Utah commit Luke McNamara, and program leader in assists Reid Moshier to start the game helped the Hawklets get an 11-3 run and halftime lead over Shawnee Mission East in the 2024 Lacrosse Association of Kansas City high school championship.

In the first half alone, McNamara, who broke program and state records for career goals this season, tallied five goals and an assist. Bichelmeyer assisted two of those goals while collecting a goal himself and the physical, slashing Komenda recorded three first-half goals.

The second quarter saw Rockhurst collect a few penalties on defense and turn the ball over but still limited the Lancers to three goals in the first half and only one goal for Air Force commit and two-time USA All-American Jack Hamilton.

East stayed in the game in the third quarter taking advantage of fouls. But like Rockhurst does, they keep pressure on teams by continuing to score.

They did that to almost every team throughout the season and cruised to a 20-12 win over Shawnee Mission East for their fourth straight LAKC championship.

“Just relieved,” Rockhurst head coach Tim Reidy said. “Third quarter was a little sloppy but just relieved. This group of boys finished what they started four years ago coming out of COVID and just ended up on top. That’s what we kept preaching to them and just exciting. Happy for them.”

The LAKC began in 2012 and SME won the first two titles. By 2019, East had won five titles, including back-to-back again in 2018 and 2019, while Rockhurst had only two titles to their name.

With the 2020 season being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rockhurst has won every title since for the first fourpeat in league history.

McNamara, also a two-time All-American (the first for Rockhurst since 2011), ended the game with eight goals and an assist in one of his best performances to end his Rockhurst career. Bichelmeyer finished with two goals and three assists while Komenda recorded four goals and two assists.

Moshier collected a goal and three assists. Senior long stick defensive midfielders (VMI commit) Charlie Gormsen, second-team All-Metro Mack Renko, and second-team All-Metro sophomore goalkeeper Draden Torline anchored a defense that went into the fourth quarter only allowing seven goals.

Faceoff sophomore Gentry Curtis was crucial winning nearly every faceoff for the Hawklets and scoring a goal along the way.

“It’s hard when they’re state rivals,” Shawnee Mission East head coach Patrick Schmitt said. The schools are just four miles from each other on the Kansas-Missouri state rivals.

“It’s tough when they’re so skilled and bunch of D1 guys out there. You can’t just pick out one guy and it’s a matchup nightmare. Four great years for them and the fact that we lost in three of the state finals is tough, but you know, try to recoup.”

Rockhurst ended their season with a 17-2 record. SME ended their season at 16-2 with both losses coming from Rockhurst.

The legacy of Rockhurst’s 2024 senior class

The lost 2020 season was the catalyst for Rockhurst’s run to a fourpeat.

After losing an experienced senior class, Reidy knew that getting the next batch of underclassmen up to speed was the key to keeping the consistency of the program going.

“We were gonna basically be having a pretty young team and guys that lost an entire year of development and, you know, incoming freshmen that lost their junior high,” he said. “So we went back to the drawing board and we just said, you know, let’s just focus on fundamentals. We’ve always been blessed at Rockhurst, we have a rich athletic tradition. We’ve always had a pretty strong program. Good numbers, in terms of we usually have almost double what most programs have. I’ve got about 80+ boys in the program.

“If we’re going to beat people with our depth, let’s also make sure that our second and third line will also have just basic better stick skills and ground balls and just we really focus on that. We try not to overemphasize the X’s and O’s.”

Reidy has been the head coach since 2012 and has two U.S. Lacrosse Coach of the Year titles to go with now six LAKC titles and 11 titles overall in program history. Outside of 2020, Rockhurst has only missed one LAKC Final Four.

While the depth and high-quality fundamentals are apparent when watching the Hawklets, the Rockhurst Hall of Famer knows that he’s been blessed with talent through the years.

6’5 and rugged Bichelmeyer and short in stature but skillful and powerful Komenda grew up in Prairie Village and attended St. Ann Catholic before going to Rockhurst in high school. McNamara transferred in from Rochester, New York, when his father moved to Kansas City to move to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes corporate office.

Reidy coached Bichelmeyer and Komenda in football for years and both were pivotal wide receivers for the Hawklets. McNamara was like a Mario Kart mystery box coming to Rockhurst.

“I had never seen him play. I’ve never seen any videos,” Reidy said. “I knew he was kind of a small kid. But beyond that, I was like, ‘He grew up back East. He’s got a dad that’s a lacrosse guy.’ It runs, runs in the blood back East. And so I knew that regardless of how good he was, he was day in and day out, more than likely playing against better competition than we were.

“He sent a message his very first game ever, he scored five goals and an assist, and it was kind of like, okay.“

The lacrosse IQ from the group is constantly on display with their offensive patience, which is heavily influenced by Reidy, their rotations and their passing, which seems to always find someone open.

And when there is no one open, the Hawklets are skilled enough and physical enough to make things happen 1v1 with either hand.

Fast forward four years, several program and state records have been broken, four straight LAKC titles and so many accolades for the 22-person senior class. After an 18-0 2023 season against a few teams out of Texas, Reidy scheduled some of the toughest non-conference opponents for his experienced team facing the likes of nationally-known Our Lady of Good Counsel out of Olney, Maryland, St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes out of Alexandria, Virginia, and Georgetown Prep out of North Bethesda, Maryland.

Good Counsel (18-9 score) and Georgetown (14-6 score) were their only losses on the season.

Reidy was most impressed with his team’s resilience as they kept battling in all of those games including against SSSA where they were down 7-0 early in a torrential downpour.

“After about two, three minutes left in the first quarter, I called a timeout. We just kept our composure and we just chipped away,” he said. “We knew that not only in those elements, but how we responded, spotting them seven goals and won 18 to 15. I knew that this was obviously a talented group, but they had a lot of fortitude.”

When they faced eventual Class 2 2024 Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association state champions Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School out of St. Louis in their last April game, the Hawklets used that comeback as fuel to make it out of a close game with the Rams.

“They said ‘All right, yeah, watch this Coach,’ and then they did,” he said. “So it’s just a group that they’ve got a lot of experience, not just winning, but losing and winning in the right ways and even losing in the right ways. They know how to address their challenges.”

For the players, they leave a legacy of winning but also a work ethic and brotherhood that allowed them to perform at high levels and be “Rockhurst Men” on and off the field.

“It starts with the leadership like dudes like Jack Scanlon our freshman year,” Komenda said. “He really showed us the ropes, taught us what it’s like to be Rockhurst Men, and from there we just became best friends on and off the field, just helped grow our culture here.”

“We’ve really had a great core group of guys since freshman year,” McNamara said. “We’ve kind of all stuck together on and off the field, in the classroom, looking out for one another. I’m gonna miss these guys next year and feel like it’s my brother’s right here and I’ll never forget these last four years.”

And it’s not just Rockhurst’s senior class but seniors throughout the Kansas City area that have helped grow the game of lacrosse. Hamilton, East senior Patrick Flint (three goals in the championship), Lee’s Summit West’s Ty Washington (Bellarmine commit), and Mill Valley’s Brenner Mitts (William Jewell commit) are just a few members of a KC 2024 senior class that has helped locally grow the fastest game on two feet.

McNamara finishes his high school career ranked 22nd nationally in all-time career goals and collected over 100 goals this season. The records and accolades mean much less than the bond he built with his teammates over the years.

“The memories we’ve made as a team like trips and bus rides. We’re just friends off the field as well as on the field and it’s the memories that we’ve made in practices and stuff like that more than just the records that matter to us.”

“When they say Rockhurst is a brotherhood, they’re not lying,” Gormsen said. “It’s hard to imagine playing lacrosse for me without these guys right here. They’ve been my team this whole time, my brothers and I’m really gonna miss them going forward.”

“They’re simply just one of the greatest teams, one of the greatest senior classes, not just lacrosse players, but we’ve got some unbelievable soccer team success, football team, basketball, a lot of great success,” Reidy said. Rockhurst has won three straight state championships in boys soccer, advanced to the state semifinals in football this past season, and went to the state tournament in basketball this year,

“But this particular group of lacrosse players, there’s absolutely no doubt that what they’ve done is they’re going to go down in the history of our school as one of the greatest teams in our school’s rich history.”

While it’ll be hard to replicate the success of a four-peat, the program is in good hands with Curtis, Komenda’s little brother Sam, who will be a senior next year and Torline, who have officially been given the keys to the Ferrari that is Rockhurst lacrosse.

“It’s been good to be able to compete with them every day at practice and they definitely upped the tempo every day with how hard they bring it,” Curtis said.

“I think we’re just all excited to see what Rockhurst’s next years are to come because we know there’s gonna be great success,” Bichelmeyer said. “We feel like we left them in good hands and hope to see them have success.”

