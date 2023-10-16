Rockford thriving with Lions-like connection between QB and offensive coordinator

Brent Cummings was an assistant coach at Rockford on Oct. 18, 2019, which was the last time the Rams lost an OK Red game.

If the Rams can beat Hudsonville on Friday, it will be four complete seasons without a conference loss in one of the two or three toughest divisions in the state.

Rockford (8-0, No. 2 in Division 1) defeated a good Grandville team, 34-13, last week in a game closer than the final score indicated.

Grandville (6-2) runs the full house two tight end T-formation offense, relying on faking to keep the defense guessing who has the ball as it methodically moves down the field.

“They managed to put together two really nice drives and they ate up a lot of clock,” Cummings said. “It was impressive; they went for it a few times on fourth down. They were following their rules of 2½ to three yards — if it comes down to fourth down they can get the one to two yards and they continue to do that all the way down.

“They have some backs that run hard and their line blocks very well, so they stuck to their guns and did a great job of it, but then we had some good strikes. Even in the rain, our quarterback threw really well.”

Rockford’s quarterback is Drake Irwin, who is healthy again after an ankle injury sidelined him for a couple of games.

Irwin and offensive coordinator Jason VanderLaan seem to have the same kind of connection going as Lions quarterback Jared Goff and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

“He processes information very, very well,” Cummings said of Irwin. “Our offensive coordinator and him connect very, very well. There’s a ton of trust, and Drake is a cognitive type of kid where anything we throw at him he’s going to be able to process it and make some very good decisions.”

Wide receiver Cam Krusinga is Irwin’s favorite target; he caught five passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns as Irwin completed eight of 10 passes for 213 yards.

“Cam Krusinga made some special plays in the rain,” Cummings said. “The only knock on it is, on some of those possessions we scored on the second or third play.”

Those quick scores don’t provide much rest for the defense, which was on the field a long time trying to keep Grandville’s deliberate offense out of the end zone.

The Rockford defense played well, though, and the linebackers were spectacular. Ryan Ahern, Gabe Stouffer and Sam Cummings combined for 56 tackles to keep the Rams out of trouble.

With 2,562 students, Rockford is the fourth-biggest school in the state and it is reflected in the football team’s roster.

‘We’re at a solid 98, where kids are working to understand their role and are excited about how they can contribute,” Cummings said. “That’s a lot of guys, but they’re doing great with it. I’m proud of all of them.

“You’re looking at 40 to 50 kids that will have an opportunity to play and you’re looking at almost 50 that are finding their roles in a different way — on the practice field, so there’s a lot going on there.”

Having so many kids on the roster may seem like a challenge for coaches, but Cummings understands there are some kids who want to be part of something bigger than themselves.

Cummings and his assistants welcome them with open arms.

“We hope we’re delivering them more than just knocking off some wins each year,” he said. “We hope we give these kids something that they can hold on to. We’re big on relationships and we hope that we have impact some way, somehow and some tools they can use through life.

“That’s the main emphasis and I hope we’re doing a good job with it.”

Goodfellow Game ... with a twist

For decades upon decades, the Goodfellow Game was often the biggest game in the state each season. Played most years at Tiger Stadium, it matched the Catholic League champ against the Detroit Public School League champ.

Well, it’s back this year, but with a twist.

Cass Tech will represent the PSL at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Prep Bowl LI at Ford Field while the Catholic League will be represented by the unbeaten Central Division champ ... Toledo Central Catholic.

This is CC’s first year in the Catholic League (along with Toledo St. Francis and Toledo St. John’s).

CC coach Greg Dempsey knew going in the reward for winning the title was a spot in the Prep Bowl

“Our kids are excited for this opportunity this week,” he said. “They know it’s a tough challenge, to say the least, but it’s fun to be around them when they’re excited.

“Playing at Ford Field, playing against Cass Tech, playing against one of the top players in the country, goll’ dang, you can’t buy that experience, you have to earn it.”

The Cass player Dempsey was referring to is sophomore quarterback/receiver/defensive back Corey Sadler, who was terrific in the PSL title game.

“We did some work today and I’m not going to sleep well tonight,” Dempsey said. “Oh man, what can’t he do? He’s so dynamic. Where can’t he play on a football field?

“He’s the kind of guy you have to be awake every snap to see where he’s at on offense and he’s like Deion (Sanders), he shuts down half the field.”

CC outscored its four Michigan Central Division foes, 145-51. The only close game was its 28-23 win against Warren De La Salle in the battle of defending state champs, which was quite a moment for CC.

“That De La Salle game was so much on everybody’s mind — I mean everybody’s — and coming off that game I was really worried about a lull,” Dempsey said. “And we did have some moments in the first half against St. John’s that I was getting worried.

“But the last two games we’ve really came out fast against Orchard Lake (St. Mary’s) and St. Francis, in bad weather even.”

Running back Marquan Braswell is CC’s main threat and he is zeroing in on 1,100 yards rushing.

Also joining the Catholic League this fall was Jackson Lumen Christi, which will play Battle Creek Harper Creek in the 1:30 game, followed at 4:30 by the Clarkston Everest-Macomb Lutheran North game.

GP South stuns the MAC

Look for the Macomb Athletic Conference to put the Grosse Pointe South football program on double-secret probation for violating one its bylaws.

“Which one is that?” asked South coach Chad Hepner. “We’re not supposed to beat a Red team?”

Exactly!

The Red Division contains six heavyweight teams, virtually all of them capable of contending for the Division 1 state championship.

South plays in the MAC White, which feature some good teams, but they're definitely smaller than Red schools and enrollment numbers often go a long way in determining where teams are placed.

South, with 1,230 students, is the second smallest school in the White; it probably should be in the Blue, but more than holds its own in the White.

The latest example was Friday’s 10-0 victory over Romeo, from the Red. It comes on the heels of South (5-0, 7-1) winning the White title.

“Honestly, we’re already in the playoffs, we already won the league so this is another game,” Hepner said. “But in the big picture it wasn’t real consequential, but this team just wants to win.”

South’s shutout was surprising because Romeo’s offense hadn’t been shut out in a regular-season game since 2017.

“We played real solid defense,” Hepner said. “Even though we didn’t run the ball that well, we did hang onto the ball and really ate a lot of clock and really kept it out of their hands. And we kept stopping them on defense.”

Junior linebacker Lex Willson was the key man in the defense. It helped that South has enough players to rotate six players on the defensive line.

“We’re able to keep them fresh and we’re pretty much two-platoon, so that’s pretty much helped us,” Hepner said. “That’s unique for us.”

Romeo is difficult to run the ball against, and South learned that the hard way. But junior quarterback Jack Lupo and tight end Hunter Belanger connected on several crucial plays in the clutch.

“We weren’t running the ball, and when it was time to protect the lead down the stretch, we had to throw it a little bit, and Jack made some great decisions,” Hepner said. “You don’t love to throw when you’re trying to run the clock and trying to keep it out of their hands, but he was able to do that.”

Something South has been unable to do recently is defeated two-time defending state champ Warren De La Salle in the state playoffs. The Pilots beat South in last season’s first round and in the second round two seasons ago.

The victory over Romeo should prepare the Blue Devils to compete against a juggernaut like De La Salle.

“Playing teams like this better prepare us to play De La Salle,” Hepner said. “Getting that win should also help us get a number of home games in the playoffs.” Mick McCabe is a former longtime columnist for the Detroit Free Press. Contact him at mick.mccabe11@gmail.com. Follow him @mickmccabe1. Order his book, “Mick McCabe’s Golden Yearbook: 50 Great Years of Michigan’s Best High School Players, Teams & Memories,” now at McCabe.PictorialBook.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan high school football: Goodfellow Game in Detroit with a twist