New Rockford-Sheyenne gets dramatic 3-2 11 inning win over DLB

May 30—JAMESTOWN — The first-round game between No. 5-seeded New Rockford-Sheyenne and No. 4-seeded Des Lacs-Burlington is an early contender for the best game of the 2024 NDHSAA Class B Baseball Tournament. The New Rockford-Sheyenne Black Sox got a 3-2 win over the Lakers in 11 innings.

The Black Sox (13-7) had runners on the corners in the second with two outs but a strikeout looking ended the frame. The Lakers (20-4) scored in the third thanks to two sacrifice flies from to take a 2-0 lead.

The Black Sox got something going in the sixth as the first two batters of the frame reached setting up Lucas Yri with one out in the frame. On the third pitch he saw, Yri hit a groundball that got past the first basemen Kyler Fisher and into right field allowing two runs to score to tie the game up at two.

Both teams had opportunities to untie the game in the bottom of the sixth and the top of the seventh. The Lakers had runners on first and second with two outs in the sixth but could not convert. In the next frame, the Black Sox had a runner get to third with two outs but also could not score.

The Black Sox took their first lead of the day in the 11th inning when Bradyn Collier hit a single just under the diving glove of the third basemen and into left field to score a run and push his team in front 3-2.

The Black Sox return to the field at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 30, when they take on No. 1-seeded Thompson. The Lakers attempt to bounce back at 11:30 a.m. on May 30, when they take on Surrey.

NRS 2, DLB 3

NRS: 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 — 3 6 3

DLB: 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—2 5 4

The full bracket is below:

Day 1 5/30:

#1 Thompson 14 vs. Surrey 0

#4 Des Lacs-Burlington 2 vs. #5 New Rockford-Sheyenne 3

#2 Central Cass vs. Washburn/Wilton/Center-Stanton

#3 Grafton vs. Bottineau