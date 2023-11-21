Here are Rockford-area's 7 All-State football players, plus 5 named honorable mention

The NIC-10’s record-tying quarterback and record-setting running back earned honorable mention All-State honors, but state coaches saved their greatest honors to local players who power Rockford’s two state-title hopefuls.

All seven Rockford-area first-team All-Staters came in either class 3A or 1A, including two each from unbeaten state finalists Byron and Lena-Winslow.

Sophomore running back/linebacker Caden Considine and junior two-way lineman Jared Claunch were honored from Byron. Both came up huge in Byron’s only close game of the season. Considine ran for 239 yards and returned an interception 45 yards in Byron’s 26-20 Class 3A semifinal win over Lombard Montini. He scored the winning TD behind a block from Claunch. Considine now has 1,454 yards rushing with 25 TDs on the season.

Also honored in 3A was North Boone senior receiver/linebacker Chris Doetch, who caught 41 passes for 500 yards and eight TDs. He was second in the Big Northern in receiving yards.

Local players named All-State in Class 1A were all seniors: runningback/linebacker Gage Dunker and two-way lineman Tanner Kempel of Lena-Winslow, Stockton two-way lineman Michael Haas and Forreston running back/linebacker Owen Mulder.

Mulder (830 yards, 15 TDs) finished third in the NUIC in rushing. Dunker has dominated the NUIC with 2,442 yards and 41 TDs on the ground.

Rockford-area honorable mention picks were: Hononegah quarterback Cole Warren, who tied the NIC-10 single-season record with 28 TD passes in Class 7A; East’s Javius Catlin, who broke the NIC-10 career rushing record in 6A, Rochelle’s Grant Gensler and Freeport’s Dedric Macon in 5A and Durand/Pecatonica quarterback Cooper Hoffman in 3A.

Gensler, who rushed for 1,085 yards, and Hoffman (2,016 yards passing, 811 rushing, 38 combined touchdowns) are juniors. The other three honorable mention picks were all seniors.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Byron, Lena-Winslow players top 7 Rockford-area football All-Staters